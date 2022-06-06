Opening up. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed details about her son Josiah’s birth story.

While participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 4, the TV personality, 31, was asked to share details about labor and delivery for her youngest child.

“I mean it was pretty straightforward lol. Water broke, went in for C-section,” Tori wrote. “Had baby 3 hours later.”

However, the TLC star added that the recovery process wasn’t as easy as the birth. “Postpartum this time around was the wild part. We share some of it on LPBW but it was a super emotional time,” she added. “I was so grateful for my mama and our docs/nurses in the hospital.”

Also during the Q&A, Tori revealed what she and husband Zach Roloff would have named their third baby if they had a girl. “We liked Norah, but honestly I wasn’t convinced!!” she shared. “I was glad he was a boy because we were both set on Josiah.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori previously opened up about her difficult postpartum experience after welcoming Josiah on April 30. “I’ve gotten a lot of messages about how quickly I’ve bounced back,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on May 8. “I’m all about keeping it real. You see the best moments on instagram. You see when we’re feeling our best.”

“This recovery was so intense in the beginning. The hospital was an actual nightmare (not because of the hospital but just the events that transpired) and I’m so thankful for all the help that we got,” the mother of three continued. Tori said she had been warned about “how hard c section #3 is,” noting that she didn’t “remember pain like that” from her past birth experiences.

“My pain was so bad the first night home we almost called 911. Luckily I was able to track with medication after that,” the Oregon native wrote.

The reality star then revealed she was “finally getting back with it and feeling good.” Tori reminded her fans that the recovery “hasn’t been easy” and urged others to not “compare yourself to Instagram.”

“Thankfully Josiah is the actual easiest baby. He’s been so chill and calm through everything we’ve gone through in the last week,” the former schoolteacher concluded. “The lord knows just what you need. Always.”

Josiah is the third child for Tori and Zach, 32, who already share son Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2. The couple announced that baby No. 3 was on the way in November 2021, weeks after the family relocated from their longtime home in Portland, Oregon, to Washington.