Another bundle of joy! Alaskan Bush People star Gabriel Brown’s wife, Raquell “Rose” Pantilla, announced they secretly welcomed baby No. 2 while sharing a rare life update.

“Hello everyone,” the new mom, who also shares a daughter Sophie with Gabe, 31, began her caption via Instagram on Monday, October 18, alongside a snapshot giving a glimpse of their newborn. “I’d like to share with you a special picture and some insight into our life as of recently. This year has been especially hard for our family but with hard times; blessings come as well. As many of you have noticed, I take my privacy and my children’s privacy very seriously. You may not see us around as often as you do with Gabe, nonetheless we’re still here.”

Courtesy Raquell Rose/Instagram

“We continue to ask for our privacy from the public eye,” Raquell continued her message. “Within the last month, we’ve welcomed another addition to our family, and Sophie is happy to be a big sister. Thank you for all your support and many blessings to the future. Sophie says, ‘Awww cute! Baby sister.'”

The couple first connected through Gabriel’s younger sister, Rain Brown, and they began dating on Valentine’s Day 2018. After getting engaged, Raquell and Gabriel’s families gathered near the Brown brood’s home in Washington state for their wedding in January 2019, and again for a second ceremony that June.

“I’m so happy my family, especially my mom [Ami Brown], could be by our side on our special day,” the groom said to People after their nuptials. “Raquell is my one true love and we’re really grateful to have met each other. God is good.”

By July 2019, the lovebirds announced they were expecting baby No. 1 due that fall, confirming little Sophia’s due date was in November.

Courtesy Gabriel Brown/Instagram

Gabriel gushed over Raquell on their wedding anniversary the following year, marking their first as parents. “When two people meet, and two souls touch,” he wrote. “In one look, love is felt. As time goes on, and that love grows into something more, becoming hard to describe I call that blessed. That’s what I feel for Raquell.”

More recently, Gabriel reunited with his brother Bear Brown, who became a dad himself with the arrival of his son, River, in March 2020.

The reality TV siblings posed for a beaming photo together while holding their kids, to which River’s mom, Raiven Adams, replied, “Beautiful babies.”