Under fire. Teresa Giudice is being slammed online for not wearing a face mask or observing social distancing during daughter Gabriella’s 16th birthday party.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared several photos and videos of the soiree, which showed guests gathered around a table singing “Happy Birthday.”

“Curious to see how many COVID cases will come from this since you obviously didn’t require masks or social distancing,” one Instagram user commented on the now-deleted post. Another agreed, writing, “I was just thinking that … I’m not that brave to have a party yet,” and a third chimed in, “How this whole family hasn’t gotten COVID, I’ll never know.”

New York State law “requires everyone over age 2 who can medically tolerate a face covering to wear one when in public if unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others. Examples include walking on a busy street, shopping in stores, seeing your doctor, dining at a restaurant (when not eating or drinking), going to your place of worship or attending a gathering.”

Others, however, were more concerned with Gabby’s appearance. “Damn, lots of makeup,” one hater wrote, while a second said, “16??? Don’t rush, baby, enjoy your age … just saying.”

Although Gab’s dad, Joe Giudice, couldn’t attend the bash, he still gushed over his baby girl on Instagram.

“You are breathtaking! I want all of your greatest dreams to come true,” he captioned a photo on Sunday, October 4. “You deserve the absolute best that life has to offer. You helped mommy and me with your sisters so much you truly are a dream come true. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Gabriella.”

The businessman was deported to his native Italy in 2019 after serving a prison sentence for fraud. He shares three other children — Gia, 19, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — with ex Teresa.

