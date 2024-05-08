Ben Affleck isn’t hiding amid the plastic surgery rumors that came about at The Roast of Tom Brady earlier this week. The Good Will Hunting star was spotted in Los Angeles with son Samuel Affleck two days after his segment of the comedy special went viral on social media.

Ben, 51, appeared to be in good spirits as he walked alongside Samuel, 12, on Tuesday, May 7, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. The actor wore a collared shirt, jeans and Nike sneakers, while his son — whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — sported a junior L.A. Lakers jersey and carried a basketball in one arm.

Ben joined a slew of comedians, NFL stars and other celebs at The Roast of Tom Brady, which was live streamed on Netflix on Sunday, May 5. The dad of three’s set raised eyebrows, as he spent most of his time on stage ranting about online trolls.

“You sit there, f–king hiding behind your keyboard, spewing out all this f–king toxic s–t about people you’d be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash,” he said. “You guys out there talking s–t, all right behind your f–king keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a bitch.”

While many social media users questioned Ben’s choice of subject matter, there was also plenty of chatter about his physical appearance.

“I know why we always think Ben Affleck is angry,” one X user wrote. “He’s had so much Botox … his face just doesn’t move.”

“Ben Affleck’s plastic surgery is so bad that it makes Tom Brady’s new face look decent,” another person added.

Amid the speculation that Ben had a facelift, a source exclusively told In Touch on May 7 that the actor is “upset” with wife Jennifer Lopez, who reportedly influenced him to get injectables.

“Ben’s comedy roast of Tom Brady seems to have backfired,” the insider said. “He was coming for the public’s negative social media comments towards Tom but ended up igniting a firestorm about his own appearance. He’s furious because he’s getting slammed for fillers and Botox that Jen pushed him to get.”

The source continued, “Ben’s upset with Jen because if it wasn’t for her he would never get work done, but she’s convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance, including his good friends, like Matt Damon.”

While Ben “takes responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures,” he “wants to age gracefully” from this point forward. J. Lo, 54, “doesn’t agree. She says he looks great, but that’s where they’re at,” the insider concluded.