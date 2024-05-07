Although NBC has renewed the Law & Order flagship series and its long-running sister show Law & Order: SVU for new seasons this fall, it exiled Law & Order: Organized Crime to its for-pay streaming channel — leading show star Chris Meloni to fear his days portraying Detective Elliot Stabler are numbered, insiders exclusively tell In Touch.

The network announced Law & Order: Organized Crime — launched in 2021 and bringing back Meloni following his 12-year run playing Stabler on SVU — will move to its Peacock streaming service in the fall for an abbreviated 10-episode season rather than the 22 episodes the other Law & Order shows received.

“Organized Crime‘s ratings are in the dumpster,” says a source. “They’ve had Mariska Hargitay cross over to appear on Organized Crime and have her SVU character Olivia Benson do that will-they-or-won’t-they romantic dance with Stabler, but it hasn’t been enough to prop up the show.”

Adds the source, “Now fans will have to pay extra if they still want to watch it!”

And an insider says Meloni sees the writing on the wall.

“Chris has loved playing Detective Stabler, it’s in his DNA,” says the source. “But he almost wishes they’d canceled the show and put him out of his misery rather than this slow march to its death!”