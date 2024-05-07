Ben Affleck is “upset” with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, for influencing him to get injectable fillers after his appearance at Tom Brady’s live Netflix roast ignited plastic surgery rumors.

“Ben’s comedy roast of Tom Brady seems to have backfired,” a source exclusively In Touch on Tuesday, May 7. “He was coming for the public’s negative social media comments towards Tom but ended up igniting a firestorm about his own appearance. He’s furious because he’s getting slammed for fillers and Botox that Jen pushed him to get.”

Ben, 51, took the stage to roast the retired NFL player during the live broadcast on Sunday, May 5. While his roast was received by fans with mixed reviews, viewers were quick to go online and speculate if the Batman actor had undergone plastic surgery after debuting a crease-free face.

“Ben’s upset with Jen because if it wasn’t for her he would never get work done, but she’s convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance, including his good friends, like Matt Damon,” the source says.

The Gone Girl star “takes responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures, but from now on he says he wants to age gracefully.” However, according to the source, Jen, 54, “doesn’t agree. She says he looks great, but that’s where they’re at.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Ben joined the likes of Peyton Manning, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Kim Kardashian and more, as they roasted the 7-time Super Bowl champion. Ben began his six-minute monologue by recalling a day with the NFL star on the set of their 2024 Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, which turned into a deeper conversation about online trolling.

“Tom asked me to look at his social media accounts for him. I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. But I took a look at it, and I gotta say, I didn’t even last two f–king hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced,” Ben said. “You sit there, f–king hiding behind your keyboard, spewing out all this f–king toxic s–t about people you’d be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash … You guys out there talking s–t, all right behind your f–king keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a bitch.”

Many fans agreed that the Good Will Hunting star was the worst performance of the night, calling his rants about online trolls “bizarre.”

“Ben Affleck seems to be … working some stuff out onstage,” one user wrote via X. Another added, “Is Ben Affleck OK? That was so weird.”