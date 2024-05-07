Sister Wives' Meri Brown Slammed for $600 Community Membership

Sister Wives star Meri Brown announced the launch of her new “community” called Worthy Up, but many fans were unhappy with the $600 cost of the highest membership tier.

The TLC personality, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, May 6, to share a video about the “passion project,” which she explained had been “in the works for quite a while.”

The mom of one also shared the community’s website in the caption. After checking it out, many fans took to the comments to express confusion over what Meri was actually offering and lament about the membership prices, which range from $150 to $600 to join for the rest of 2024.

“What is this that would cost $600 a year? Putting your self on a list? I don’t understand what this is about?” one fan asked.

“What IS it? The ‘community’ what does that mean?” another user commented, while a third fan wrote, “Once again let down cause I can’t afford $600. I love that you created a safe space for others! Keep pushing.”

“Is it an [MLM]? A book? A course? A podcast? What is it?? What are ppl paying for??” one commenter added.

The clip opened with a camera zooming in on Meri sitting on a porch and looking down at her knees as she said in a voiceover, “I’m done allowing other people to determine my worth. My voice will be heard.”

The video then cut to Meri in a confessional interview explaining that she’s had times where she’s felt “supported” but also times where she was in a “dark place.” However, she knew she was “not the only person in the world” who dealt with this.

“I really wanted to be able to tell the full truth about myself,” she continued. “And while doing that, helping other people to understand that just because they exist, they are worthy.”

Meri wrote in the post’s caption of Worthy Up, “I’m so excited to see it come to fruition! I’ve spent the better part of the past decade taking a good look at myself and figuring out who I am, what I want, and where I’m going. I knew I had to Worthy Up!”

She continued, “The community I’ve created is a place where I will be sharing my personal experiences of growth, and want to support you in yours, as well! Remember, simply because you exist, YOU are worthy!!”

Worthy Up offers three different membership tiers, according to the website. With the $150 Insight Membership, fans get a digital membership for the remainder of 2024, as well as access to the Worthy Up Facebook group, a “printable pdf WOW workbook,” an “accountability community” and first access to knowledge about upcoming events and merchandise.

The $300 Inspiration Membership comes with all of the above, plus “one interactive virtual live discussion” per month and a Worthy Up merchandise package. Finally, the $600 Impact Membership offers all of the above, plus a discount on events and next year’s membership and a “surprise bonus gift from Meri.”

According to the About page, Worthy Up is a “community that celebrates individual growth and empowerment through inspiration, insight, and impact. We value the importance of creating space where every story matters.”