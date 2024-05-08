Audio of the 911 call from the day Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, died features the country singer screaming in extreme distress after seeing blood pouring out from a door in their Nashville home. Kellie’s personal assistant was the one to call 911 at the scene of the suicide.

“Somebody’s shot or something,” the assistant told the dispatcher, in audio exclusively obtained by In Touch. Kellie’s screams and cries could be heard in the background, although what she was saying was inaudible. “We just see blood and the door’s closed,” the assistant continued. “It’s coming out from under the door. Please hurry.”

Kellie’s assistant explained that she and Kellie, 37, were “scared to open” the bedroom door and see what had caused all the blood. “We think we know, but … please hurry,” she said, before trailing off. The dispatcher assured the assistant that help was on the way and the assistant confirmed that she believed Kellie’s husband was the one behind the door.

Getty

After being pressed about what happened, the assistant confirmed that Kyle owned a gun. “Do you think he shot himself?” the dispatcher asked. Although she seemed hesitant to explore that possibility, the assistant eventually said, “He’s got a gun … yeah,” as she got choked up.

When the dispatcher told the assistant it would help if she could open the door to try and stop the bleeding, she reluctantly worked up the courage to try the handle. “They want me to see if I can stop his bleeding,” she told Kellie, who was still screaming in the background.

The door appeared to be locked. “If you can, try to get somebody to help you get that door open,” the dispatcher calmly urged. “If not, we’re still on the way. We’re coming out. See if you can get help from a neighbor or something to get the door open.”

Kyle, who was 49 at the time of his death, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 17, 2023. Three months later, his autopsy confirmed that his cause of death was by suicide. There were no drugs in his system, but the autopsy report revealed that the songwriter had a history of “pseudoseizures [seizures caused by psychological factors], gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.”

Kellie and Kyle tied the knot in 2011 and documented their relationship on the 2015 CMT show I Love Kellie Pickler. In August 2023, the “Red High Heels” singer spoke publicly about her husband’s death for the first time.

Getty

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'” she told People. “I have chosen to heed his advice. Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).