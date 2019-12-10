Keep the good times coming! Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice has been spending quality time with his pals in Italy amid his ongoing deportation appeal. The Bravo star was making the most out of his afternoon in the new video he posted on Tuesday, December 10, showing him in great spirits while checking out a fish distribution center in Tuscany.

“Good productive day with good friends,” the 47-year-old captioned the clip. It’s rumored the reality star is considering launching a seafood import company during his time away.

Joe has been staying on his grind over the past few months, having recently shared that he’s now boxing with MMA trainers to remain in shape. “Private trainer 3 times a week in Salerno Italy haven’t been trained by someone in a long time,” the TV personality wrote. After seeing his new fitness video, one fan threw shade at him in the comments.

“Maybe [you] could spend a little more time finding and working at a job so [you] could help [your] wife pay the BILLS for those 4 daughters you have,” the person wrote. “Maybe you should get a job instead of following me,” Joe fired back.

It’s been a long journey for the father of four to get to this point. Back in March, Joe completed a 41-month prison sentence following his and wife Teresa’s conviction for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in 2014. After serving his time, he was released from ICE custody in October. A judge ultimately granted his request to return to his native Italy so he can reside there until he finds out the verdict on his deportation case.

One of the most difficult aspects of him being in another country is that he can’t see his daughters as much as he would like. Joe shares Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania 14, and Audriana 10, with his wife, Teresa. In November, he shared a heartwarming throwback video from when his family came to visit him and it was clear he was feeling nostalgic.

That month, Teresa, 47, also dished about their reunion. “I was happy. I was happy he was free. I was happy. My daughters were so happy. It was just very, very, very emotional,” she told In Touch exclusively at BravoCon in New York City.

Hopefully they can all end the year on a high note!