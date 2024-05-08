Andy Cohen broke his silence as he faces sexual harassment accusations from former Real Housewives stars.

“Yes, it’s hurtful. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything,” Andy, 55, told the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, May 8. “I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life.”

The longtime Bravo host emphasized that he knew “what the truth is” and how he conducted himself, adding, “I walk tall every day on that.”

“I’m super proud of what we’ve built and of everybody who’s been a part of it,” he told the outlet. “I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints. Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target.”

Andy has been the center of numerous complaints from former Housewives alums. Most recently, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville accused Andy in February of sexually harassing her in a letter sent to NBC, Shed Media and Warner Brothers, according to Page Six.

The reality TV star accused Andy of sending her a video in 2022 while “obviously inebriated,” where he allegedly “boasted” that he wanted to “sleep with another Bravo star” while thinking of her. He allegedly asked Brandi to watch him engage in the sexual act over Facetime, according to the outlet.

“This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted,” the letter reportedly stated. “It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

Days later, Andy apologized via X for making an “inappropriate joke.”

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi,” he wrote via social media, seemingly confirming that the other reality star in question was Below Deck alum Kate Chastain. “It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke.”

That same month, Leah McSweeney came forward with her own bombshell lawsuit and claimed it was an open secret that Andy snorted cocaine his favorite Housewives. According to Page Six, the lawsuit called Bravo a dysfunctional club that “thrives off” hard drugs, turns a blind eye to sexually predatory behavior and encourages alcohol abuse.

Andy’s rep denied the claims to Deadline the same day and his legal team sent a letter to Leah’s attorneys, deeming her allegations as “lies.”

“The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement. It will not,” the letter read per a Page Six report on ​March 7, 2024. “Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure.”