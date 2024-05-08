Gypsy Rose Blanchard looked back on her past and showed off her plastic surgery transformation while comparing a throwback photo and a snapshot of herself today.

“Stay positive. There is always hope,” Gypsy, 32, captioned the video, which was shared via TikTok on Tuesday, May 7.

The throwback photo showed Gypsy in a wheelchair outside of a hospital when she was 18, while the second was a selfie taken in 2024. Text above the photos explained that she wanted to bring awareness to Munchausen by Proxy. The condition – which she was a victim of – is defined as “a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick,” per the Cleveland Clinic.

Gypsy made headlines in 2015 when she and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, conspired to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, after she convinced her child that she was disabled. The former inmate was forced to undergo several unnecessary medical procedures during her childhood, and Dee Dee also lied to Gypsy about her age.

The Louisiana native pleaded guilty in 2016, and served time in prison for eight years before she was released early in December 2023. Meanwhile, Nicholas, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Following her release from prison, Gypsy embraced her life in the spotlight and has opened up about her newfound freedom. She even revealed that she was “preparing to undergo rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose” just three months after her release.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she told People in April. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

While Gypsy hasn’t been shy when it comes to having access to things such as plastic surgery, she has also opened up about her mother’s murder.

One day before her prison release, Gypsy expressed regret when she admitted that Dee Dee didn’t deserve to die. “She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn’t educated enough to see that,” she told People in December 2023. “She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior.”

She went on to state that she wishes she could change the way she reacted when she learned that Dee Dee had lied to her about her health. “I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick,” Gypsy said at the time. “Or if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that.”