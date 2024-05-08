Shooting at Drake’s Home Leaves Security Guard Injured

One person was shot outside of Drake’s home in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, May 7. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. and the person injured was identified as one of the rapper’s security guards.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk announced during a press conference that the unnamed security guard was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and remained in serious condition. When asked if the shooting was related to the decades-long feud between Drake, 37, and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, Krawczyk stated that he “was aware” of what the reporter was talking about but ​said it was “so early in the investigation that [police] didn’t have a motive.” Krawczyk also declined to answer whether Drake was home at the time of the shooting.

The shooting comes after the rap beef between Lamar, 36, and Drake was reignited in April when Drake released a diss track taking shots at who Lamar chose to collaborate with on his music.

Lamar then ​responded with a number of ​his own diss tracks, including the song “Not Like Us.” The ​song, which dropped on May 4, takes multiple shots at the Degrassi alum and claims that Drake and his team are “certified pedophiles.”

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young / You better not ever go to cell block one,” Lamar raps in one section of the song, adding, “Certified loverboys? Certified pedophiles.”

Fans of Lamar on social media quickly gravitated toward the line “tryna strike a chord, and it’s probably A-minor.” X was filled with users making memes out of the line to show how shocked they were that Lamar used those lyrics.

Lamar has released six diss tracks aimed at Drake over the past few weeks with “Not Like Us” being the fourth one. One of the songs, “Meet the Grahams,” addressed Drake’s son, as Lamar raps that he’s “sorry that man’s your father” and follows it up by alleging that Drake also has a secret daughter. Drake denied that he had a daughter via his Instagram Story.

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

“Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me,” the artist wrote on May 4.

Drake clapped back at Lamar in other songs, as well. In “Family Matters,” the Grammy nominated rapper implied that one of Lamar’s children isn’t biologically his and was actually fathered by Lamar’s manager, Dave Free. Drake also claimed that Lamar has had physical altercations with his fiancée, Whitney Alford.

“They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen,” Drake rapped.

Drake also name-dropped actress Millie Bobby Brown in his song, “The Heart Pt. 6,” which fans found odd. The “Hotline Bling” artist received backlash in 2018 ​when it was revealed that he was texting with the Stranger Things star, who was only 14 at the time.

“We just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more!’” Brown told Access Hollywood at the time. “He’s coming to Atlanta so I’m definitely going to go and see him. I’m so excited. About boys, he helps me. He’s great, he’s wonderful. I love him.”