ABC weatherman Rob Marciano was fired just one year after being sidelined for reported “anger management issues.”

Marciano, 55, was a fixture on Good Morning America until he vanished in March 2022 amid a brutal breakup with ex-wife Eryn.

At the time, he was reportedly “banned” from the morning show studio because of an “incident” with a female colleague and after multiple complaints from other staffers.

“He made people feel uncomfortable,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.”

Sources say Marciano was pulled from the air for a month after the incident with the colleague and that GMA executive producer Simone Swink refused to let him back into the newsroom.

“She’s very protective of her team,” says a source — while others say behavior issues have been “tightened up significantly” ever since anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were terminated last year after their affair exploded.

Marciano was moved World News Tonight, where “there were times when he was very cranky and angry,” shares a source.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” admits Marciano.