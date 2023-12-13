How Many Kids Does Hilary Duff Have? Meet Her Children

Hilary Duff was loved by kids around the world after she became a breakout Disney star in the 2000s, and now she has three little ones of her own! The Lizzie McGuire actress and husband Matthew Koma spread holiday magic in December 2023 when they announced they are expecting their third child together and are preparing to become a family of six.

Hilary Duff’s Son Luca Cruz Comrie

Hilary welcomed her eldest child in 2012 with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The pair split in 2016 after more than five years of marriage.

The How I Met Your Father star has a close bond with Luca, whom she welcomed at 24 years old. Despite her age, Hilary was “really ready” to start a family shortly after tying the knot with the former Canadian ice hockey player.

“I just decided after . . . my last tour, I was like, I need a serious break, and I need to lock myself in my house and like figure out how to take care of myself, feed myself, what I like, what I don’t like. Then I met my first husband, [Mike],” she told Nickelodeon alum Josh Peck during a March 2023 interview on the “Good Guys” podcast. “I wouldn’t change it at all.”

Hilary Duff/ Instagram

As the tween goes through growing pains, he often asks his famous mother about her childhood and adolescent years.

“He wants to know … funny things I did at his age, the times I got in trouble,” she told Grazia during her cover story in May 2022. “He’s at home with us every other day, so I can’t tell him every night but twice a week on average.”

Hilary Duff’s Daughter Banks Violet Bair

The “Why Not” singer and Matthew welcomed their first child together in 2018, one year before they got married.

Banks is theatrical just like her momma and knows how to entertain an audience. Hilary often shares stories about her charismatic daughter, like the time she shared an embarrassing story with her soccer buddies.

Hilary Duff/ Instagram

“Banks told a story at camp,” a text from Hilary’s assistant read in a screenshot posted on the Hollywood star’s Instagram story on August 29, 2023. “‘My mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea … that’s what happens when you make bad chicken.’”

Hilary Duff’s Daughter Mae James Bair

Love a good meaning behind someone’s name? Here’s a good one for you.

“Both of [Matt and my] moms were born in May, so we thought that was a cute little homage to our mothers. And we obviously spelled it different than the month of May, but that’s just because we liked the spelling better,” the Cinderella Story said on the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast after Mae’s March 2021 birth.

Hilary Duff/ Instagram

Two months later, Hilary revealed that she was getting used to the “learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix.”

“A lot of people have been like, ‘That third kid really gets you.’ And they’re right!” she told People at the time. “I’m so in love with all my kids, and I love this mayhem.”

Hilary Duff Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 4

The Cheaper by the Dozen actress shared a photo of her family Christmas card to her Instagram followers on December 12, 2023. As if the picture couldn’t get any cuter, Hilary cradled her baby bump – announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 4.

“Surprise Surprise!” she captioned her post.

The family donned cozy pajamas for the holiday look as they flashed faces of chaos to the camera. Hilary and Matthew had their “help” faces on while Banks hung from a high bed frame. Mae strung a mini guitar while sitting on the floor and Luca looked cool on a cushioned chair.