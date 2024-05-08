George and Amal Clooney are planning a star-studded bash to mark their 10-year wedding anniversary in September at their new home base in the South of France, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“They plan to have all their friends fly over from Hollywood, and, of course, both their families will be there,” an insider shares.

According to sources, the festivities will rival the power couple’s lavish nuptials in Venice, which saw the actor finally say so long to his bachelor life.

Insiders say George, 63, has mellowed out since his days as a young actor and savors his days out of the spotlight with his lawyer wife and their 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

“Now that the kids are school-aged, Amal and George are thinking very seriously about where they want them to grow up,” the insider confides. “As much as they both love big cities like Los Angeles and London, they feel that a smaller town offers a lot more for their kids, especially when it comes to privacy.”

George and his 46-year-old wife bought their estate in Brignoles for $8 million in 2021, but only recently made the secluded property their main residence, the source reveals.

“They love the countryside and the lifestyle. Amal and the twins speak French, and George is taking lessons,” the insider explains.

The couple is keeping their other homes in London, L.A., NYC and Italy’s Lake Como. But the insider adds, “They really feel France is where they want to raise their kids.”

The source says, “They’re very happy, and their marriage is better than ever. They have a lot to celebrate, and they will be going all out in September for their big milestone anniversary!”