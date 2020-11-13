The important things. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, have “very recently met each other’s children,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“The relationship is new and they are taking things very slow,” the source notes. “It is very casual and they are really just getting to know one another.” In fact, the businessman, 46, “did not appear on camera” with Teresa yet “because the relationship is very casual,” the insider adds. “Her primary focus remains on her four daughters.”

“While her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy,” a second source explained how Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, are adjusting to the 48-year-old’s new relationship while their dad, Joe Giudice, permanently resides in Italy after serving prison time for fraud. “They’ve all met Louie and they like him.”

The additional insider explained the reality star is “putting her old life with Joe in the past so she can move forward” with Louie, who is the cofounder of digital marketing firm Digital Media Solutions. “Out of respect for her girls and Joe, she waited until her divorce was final to say anything,” the insider said.

In December 2019, Teresa and Joe, 48, separated after 20 years of marriage. “[They] split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.” Their divorce was finalized in September 2020.

Tre and her new flame met “toward the very end of the summer at the Jersey Shore,” the first source notes. It happened “randomly” and the pair “exchanged numbers” after hitting it off.

However, Teresa’s ex-husband doesn’t have any hard feelings knowing she’s moving on romantically. “What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” Joe told E! News last month. “That’s not fair as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”