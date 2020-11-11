Moving on for good! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is “putting her old life with Joe in the past so she can move forward” with new boyfriend businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas, an insider exclusively tells In Touch — and the reality star’s four daughters are on board with their mom’s new relationship.

“Teresa says she’s taking it slow, but she’s madly in love with Louie. And while her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy,” the source explains about how Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, are adjusting to the Bravo babe’s new man becoming a potential member of the family. “They’ve all met Louie and they like him.”

However, the mother of four, 48, didn’t rush to inform her children about her new beau. “Out of respect for her girls and Joe, she waited until her divorce was final to say anything,” the source adds.

Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, 48, separated in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Their divorce was finalized in September 2020. On Joe’s part, the Bravo alum revealed in October 2020 that he was happy for his ex-wife — and that he, too, has moved on with someone new. “We’re not really dating,” the contractor told E! News of the attorney who caught his eye. “But we’re, like, seeing each other or whatever.”

The Italy resident — who is living in Europe after serving prison time for fraud — noted it would be childish to be upset that his ex was in a new relationship. “What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” he told the outlet. “That’s not fair as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”