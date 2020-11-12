Sunny days and a sizzling romance! Teresa Giudice and her new man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, met toward the “very end of summer at the Jersey Shore,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively about how the reality star and her beau first crossed paths.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 48, went public with the businessman, 46, on November 9, nearly one year after parting ways with her now-ex-husband, Joe Giudice. “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend,” she gushed alongside a PDA pic of them on Facebook.

The dynamic duo “met randomly” and “exchanged numbers,” the source says about the couple’s flirty interaction that led them to pursue something more.

Teresa and Louie, who makes a living as the cofounder of Digital Media Solutions, hit it off right away and are really enjoying learning new things about each other. “The relationship is new and they are taking things very slow,” says the insider. “They very recently met each other’s children.”

Louie has two sons from a past relationship, while the Bravo personality has four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — with ex Joe, 48.

Teresa has kept busy filming season 11 of the hit reality series in recent months, leading some fans to believe her New Jersey-based beau could make a cameo in upcoming episodes. However, he opted “not to appear on camera because the relationship is very casual,” reveals the source. “Her primary focus remains on her four daughters.”

In September, Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage. The end of their union came months after their breakup was confirmed in December 2019. “Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” another source told In Touch at the time. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”

Similar to the Standing Strong author, Joe has also started dating someone else after he was ordered to return to his native country of Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for various fraud charges.

It looks like love is in the air!