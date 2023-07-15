Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry has managed to keep fans talking about her life more than one year after she announced her exit from the franchise. So, why do viewers think she’s ready to make her return to MTV? Keep reading to find out if Kail is returning to Teen Mom.

When Did Kailyn Quit ‘Teen Mom’?

After months of speculation, the Pennsylvania native announced her exit during the season 11 reunion special, telling Dr. Drew Pinsky, “I think I’m ready.”

“I think I need to move on,” she said during the May 2022 episode. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

She continued, “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Just two weeks prior, Kailyn sent rumors flying after she commented on the official Teen Mom Instagram page.

“Thankful for the opportunities and never discredit that I was able to branch out because of it,” the reality star wrote in the comments section ahead of the season 11 finale on May 10, 2022. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey! Can’t wait to watch everyone’s stories unfold in future episodes!”

The Pride Over Pity author later expanded on her decision telling E! News’s Daily Pop, “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she explained later that month.

Is Kailyn Returning to ‘Teen Mom’?

During a July 2023 Instagram Story Q&A, fans of the long-running reality series questioned whether Kail would ever return to Teen Mom and appear in the spinoff series Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, if the opportunity presented itself.

“This will be elaborated on in the coming months,” she responded with a laughing emoji. While the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host did not expand on her response, MTV recently announced the second season of the hit reality series.

“New season, new night!” the official Instagram page announced on June 27, along with the trailer for season 2. “The Next Chapter is BACK, and hump bump days will never be the same!”

This season’s cast consists of Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout McKinney. All of the women previously appeared in the first season, which premiered in September 2022.