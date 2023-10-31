Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is staying true to her legacy from the MTV show after announcing she’s expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Her friends say she may be in her 30s, but she’s still living up to her Teen Mom legacy,” a Teen Mom insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Some say seven kids are too much.”

The source continues, “They’re already one big, happy, blended family and it’s only getting bigger.”

Kailyn, 31, is seemingly aware of her reputation and shared a message with her critics in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, October 31. “Two things I know I can make. Pretty kids and people mad,” the text post read.

Following months of speculation that she’s pregnant, Kailyn confirmed she’s expecting babies No. 6 and 7 during the Friday, October 27, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. The former reality star explained that she and Elijah, 25, conceived the twins around when they were on vacation to Thailand.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” she said while reflecting on the trip. “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

She continued to open up about her current pregnancy by sharing a video she recorded after learning she’s expecting twins via TikTok on October 31. “I just have a lot of concerns and I’m very nervous and very anxious and I just want everything to be OK, but I’m also kind of freaking out about the state of our economy,” she began.

After admitting she was thinking about all of the things that could “go wrong,” Kailyn told her followers that she wondered if it was “really happening.”

Kailyn then added that welcoming the twins will be a “huge adjustment” for her and her family. “We’re talking seven children,” she stated. “I try my best and I think that I do everything that I can to make sure that each of my children gets individual time with me.”

“This is life changing for everybody and I just want everybody to be on the same page,” she concluded.

Kailyn is already the mother of son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio with Elijah.

The podcast host revealed she’s expecting just one week after she confirmed the birth of her fifth child, whom she welcomed in 2022, on October 13.

During a podcast episode, Kailyn shared that Rio had to go to the NICU immediately after he was born. She admitted she was “so upset” during Rio’s birth, though noted Elijah remained calm during the scary situation.

“When I asked him the other day, he was like, ‘You were freaking out and we didn’t have time with him, so I didn’t have a chance to cry and process my son being born because you were so upset,’” Kailyn explained.

On the same day she confirmed Rio’s birth, Kailyn also opened up about her decision to keep her fifth pregnancy private. “I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms, and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” the Delaware resident told People.