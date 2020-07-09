Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry revealed her pregnancy is considered “high-risk” on the latest episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos” with cohost Lindsie Chrisley.

“I have a quote-unquote high-risk doctor or whatever,” the 28-year-old said on the Thursday, July 9, recording. “The only reason I’m high-risk at this point is because of my weight and everything seems to be fine.”

Kailyn Lowry Baby Bump
 She's Glowing! See 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry's Baby Bump Photos
Kailyn Lowry Slams Troll Pregnant
Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I am at the heaviest weight I’ve ever been before I got pregnant and obviously now while I’m pregnant,” the Pothead Haircare owner continued. “So that’s been really hard but also I haven’t had any real complications.” She continued to explain her vitals and blood work are perfectly normal.

The former 16 and Pregnant star is expecting baby No. 4 sometime in July. This will be her second baby with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The exes welcomed their 2-year-old son, Lux, in 2017. The MTV personality is also mother to her 10-year-old son, Isaac, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and her 6-year-old son, Lincoln, whom she shared with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Despite already having a pretty large brood, Kail admitted she would love to have more children after welcoming her fourth son. “I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself like ten years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids. but now … ,” she said on the July 2 episode of her podcast.

“You definitely seem like somebody who would have like six,” Lindsie chimed in. “Six is my max,” the expecting mother determined. “I don’t think I would have … I’m not confirming or denying, I’m just saying that I would not have more than six.”

Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy Clap Backs
 Shut Down! See Kailyn Lowry's Pregnancy Clapbacks After Baby No. 4 Reveal

Explaining her desire to have a rowdy wolf pack, she added, “I just feel like, I’ve said it before, I’m sure these people are sick of hearing me say it but I just didn’t have siblings and like family before, and so like having a big family was always — I don’t want to say always but since I started having kids — I think I always wanted my kids to have siblings.”

Being the attentive mother she is, more babies will definitely be in Kailyn’s future.