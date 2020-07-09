Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry revealed her pregnancy is considered “high-risk” on the latest episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos” with cohost Lindsie Chrisley.

“I have a quote-unquote high-risk doctor or whatever,” the 28-year-old said on the Thursday, July 9, recording. “The only reason I’m high-risk at this point is because of my weight and everything seems to be fine.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I am at the heaviest weight I’ve ever been before I got pregnant and obviously now while I’m pregnant,” the Pothead Haircare owner continued. “So that’s been really hard but also I haven’t had any real complications.” She continued to explain her vitals and blood work are perfectly normal.

The former 16 and Pregnant star is expecting baby No. 4 sometime in July. This will be her second baby with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The exes welcomed their 2-year-old son, Lux, in 2017. The MTV personality is also mother to her 10-year-old son, Isaac, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and her 6-year-old son, Lincoln, whom she shared with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Despite already having a pretty large brood, Kail admitted she would love to have more children after welcoming her fourth son. “I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself like ten years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids. but now … ,” she said on the July 2 episode of her podcast.

“You definitely seem like somebody who would have like six,” Lindsie chimed in. “Six is my max,” the expecting mother determined. “I don’t think I would have … I’m not confirming or denying, I’m just saying that I would not have more than six.”

Explaining her desire to have a rowdy wolf pack, she added, “I just feel like, I’ve said it before, I’m sure these people are sick of hearing me say it but I just didn’t have siblings and like family before, and so like having a big family was always — I don’t want to say always but since I started having kids — I think I always wanted my kids to have siblings.”

Being the attentive mother she is, more babies will definitely be in Kailyn’s future.