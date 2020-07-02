She wants a whole litter! Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry revealed she is not done having babies on the Thursday, July 2, episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

“I don’t think that I would have ever pictured myself like ten years ago when I had Isaac, having four kids. but now … ,” the 28-year-old said before her cohost, Lindsie Chrisley chimed in. “You definitely seem like somebody who would have like six,” said Lindsie. The expecting mom responded, “Six is my max. I don’t think I would have … I’m not confirming or denying, I’m just saying that I would not have more than six.”

The MTV reality star explained her desire to grow her brood comes from being an only child. “I just feel like, I’ve said it before, I’m sure these people are sick of hearing me say it but I just didn’t have siblings and like family before, and so like having a big family was always — I don’t want to say always but since I started having kids — I think I always wanted my kids to have siblings.”

Kailyn is currently pregnant with baby No. 4 and is expected to deliver sometime in July. This is her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The former flames already share a 2-year-old son, Lux, whom they welcomed in 2017. The 16 and Pregnant alum is also mom to Isaac, 10, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

This isn’t the first time Kail hinted at wanting more babies after welcoming her fourth son. In May, the beauty responded to a fan’s Instagram inquiry about her future family plans. “I’m not getting my tubes tied or anything,” she wrote in response, adding, “So we’ll see.”

That same day, Kailyn admitted this has been her “toughest pregnancy” so far. She also shared she is planning to give birth at home in an Instagram Q&A on June 25. In May, she revealed her son was breech but she hopes he turns around before her delivery.

Keep trying for that soccer team, girl!