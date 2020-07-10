Courtesy Of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Is something going on with Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez? The Teen Mom 2 star shared a post about hooking up with her ex amid drama with the father of two of her sons. On Friday, July 10, she took to Instagram to share a meme on her Story hinting at a possible reunion.

“Retrosexual: when you hook up with an ex during Mercury retrograde and blame it on the stars,” read the image Kail, 28, shared. The quote itself was playful, but her complicated relationship with her ex is nothing to laugh about. Kail’s romance with Lux’s father was frequently on and off, and it included cheating allegations and a protective order. The parents also regularly took to social media to throw shade at each other.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

This time, however, it seems Kail may be throwing shade at herself. The MTV mama has been open about the role she played in the rocky romance. In March 2020, while responding to claims Chris, 26, was cheating on her, she discussed the situation with fans.

“I accept my stupidity here,” she wrote in the comments of an Instagram post speculating about their relationship status. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit, LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while. … Can y’all let it go now?”

She also seemed to hint they were done for good while talking to Us Weekly. “It’s hurtful. … When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has,” she said in March. “When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.”

The exes dealt with even more drama in June after Kail claimed Chris was exchanging DMs with her costar Briana DeJesus. When the two Teen Mom stars reignited their feud, Kail referenced Briana’s joke from March about hitting up Chris. Briana later denied messaging Chris — and he seemingly did too in a cryptic Instagram Story — but the damage was done.

In a cryptic post of her own, Kail seemingly called out her ex for “betraying” her in early July. “When somebody wrongs you multiple times, their betrayal is no longer an exception, but expected,” read a quote she shared. Ouch.