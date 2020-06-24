Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram; Courtesy Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Responding to rumors? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez seemingly fired back after she accused him of exchanging DMs with Briana DeJesus. After the MTV costars reignited their feud and Chris’ name came up in the conversation, he shared a quote on his Instagram Story about spending time alone.

“I’m a popular loner,” read the image shared by Chris, 26, on Wednesday, June 24. “I know a lot of people and a lot of people know me, but my circle [is] small, and I’m usually by myself.” On Instagram, Chris underlined the words “I’m usually by myself” in red.

Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram

The comment came just a few days after Kail, 28, claimed Briana, 26, was “sliding in Chris’ mentions and DMs.” Briana denied ever contacting Chris — though she did joke about it on Twitter in March — and it seems the soon-to-be father of two is now backing that story up. But those aren’t the only cheating allegations Lux’s dad has faced from his mom. In the spring, Kail claimed her ex was dating a woman he’d been involved with in high school at the same time he was seeing her.

“They’ve been together this whole time. Nobody needs to pass this ‘tea’ along like I don’t know. I hope they can work it out this time!” she commented when the Teen Mom Shade Room Instagram account claimed Chris had reunited with another one of his exes. In a separate comment, she continued, “Me [and] him were together. He’s been lying to both of us about the other.”

In a statement shared with Us Weekly, she got even more explicit. “When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has,” she told the outlet. “When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.”

But Chris denied cheating even then. “Stop talking ‘bout some BS that ain’t true for ratings and drama,” he commented on the Teen Mom Shade Room post. He also seemingly claimed his ex from high school has a “new man” as he asked fans to “move on.” It sounds like Chris is over addressing the rumors. Maybe this post will finally put them to rest.