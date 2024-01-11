Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry joked about having more kids after she welcomed twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

When Kailyn, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 10, to participate in a Q&A, one fan asked her when she was “getting spayed.”

“Eh, maybe after I have triplets or quads,” she responded alongside a photo of her showing off her baby bump in a mirror selfie.

The former reality star confirmed that she and Elijah, 25, were expecting twins during the October 27, 2023, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. Neither Kailyn nor Elijah have confirmed the delivery, though several reports claimed she gave birth to a boy and girl on November 3, 2023.

In addition to the twins, Kailyn also shares sons Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, and Rio, 13 months, with Elijah.

Kailyn’s comment about having more kids was likely a joke, as she has been open about not wanting to expand her family in recent months.

The Delaware resident and her “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost, Lindsie Chrisley, previously discussed a listener’s experience of wondering if her partner’s vasectomy worked during the January 4 episode.

After she said the story was “crazy,” Kailyn said that Elijah plans to have the procedure. “When Elijah gets his, you know, I’ll be fixed as well, so I can’t honestly say that…” she told her listeners before trailing off.

Two months earlier, Kailyn said she was done having children after welcoming the twins.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” she said during a November 2023 episode of “Barely Famous.”

The MTV alum then shared her plans to undergo a medical procedure, which would ensure she won’t become pregnant again. “I’m excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn’t,” Kailyn said, revealing that she previously planned to have the procedure.

Now that Kailyn feels confident she’s done having kids, she explained she wants to change her appearance with plastic surgery. She told fans that she is planning to get a “boob job” while participating in a Q&A in December 2023.

One week later, the mother of seven said she wants to start getting Ozempic injections to lose the weight she gained from her pregnancies. “I’m scared. I’m ready for 2024 ’cause I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” she revealed during the January 2 episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

Kailyn then reflected on her biggest plastic surgery regret during the same conversation. “It was the best decision I ever made. The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids,” she said about her past “mommy makeover,” which included a Brazilian Butt Lift and a tummy tuck after she gave birth to Lincoln in November 2013.