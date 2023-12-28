After giving birth to three kids in less than one year, Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry revealed she has her eyes set on plastic surgery.

The former MTV personality, 31, opened up about going under the knife in an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, December 27. “Immediately getting a boob job,” Kailyn told her fans of her when asked if she was considering more cosmetic surgeries.

Kailyn reportedly gave birth to babies No. 6 and 7, a boy and a girl, on November 3, according to multiple reports. However, neither she nor her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, have publicly commented on the birth of the twins.

The Pennsylvania native confirmed she and Elijah, 25, were expecting twins during the October 27 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous.” At the time, Kailyn hinted that the babies were conceived during a trip to Thailand with her partner.

“We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” she told TikTok star Allison Kuch. Allison, 28, and husband Isaac Rochell also discovered they were expecting their first child together after a trip to Thailand. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Kail explained, adding, “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

Only one week before the big twin announcement, Kailyn confirmed after months of speculation that she and Elijah welcomed their first child together, a son named Rio, in November 2022. Kailyn kept her pregnancy with Rio a secret, which was a completely different approach than her previous four pregnancies.

“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms, and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” the Pride Over Pity author — who is already a mom to sons Isaac, Lincoln, Creed and Lux — told People on October 13 of her decision to keep her pregnancy private.

One year after Rio’s birth, the mom of seven celebrated her 1-year-old son with an epic Grinch-themed birthday party. The reality TV alum’s Delaware home was decked out with festive decorations, including a Grinch cut out, green and red balloons and a sign that read, “Rio’s a Mean One.”

“I have soaked up every minute of this past year with Rio,” Kailyn wrote via Instagram alongside a video from inside the bash on November 20. “I cannot believe how fast it went. Happy birthday to the best baby! You’re a mean ONE.”