Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry revealed that she was denied a breast reduction until she loses 50 pounds.

“I want to get a boob job, right? I call around. I’m making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds,” Kailyn, 32, said about a phone call she had with a plastic surgeon’s office during the May 17 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50 but maybe get away with 40 pounds, before they can even operate on me.”

She added that the conversation was “extremely humbling” and made her cry.

“I’ve been wanting to do this breast reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is,” Kailyn shared. “She was like, ‘Do you still want to schedule this?’ I’m literally sobbing. Already the water works have started.”

After learning she had to lose a significant amount of weight before she can be operated on, Kailyn booked a consultation to discuss a budget for the procedure.

“I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done,” the MTV alum added. “Truthfully, I’d want to do that at the same time as my boob job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?”

Kailyn wrapped up the subject by encouraging her listeners to make sure they’re “in the right headspace” when they are consulting a plastic surgeon about going under the knife.

“If you are looking to schedule a cosmetic procedure, your BMI cannot be over whatever it is,” she said. “Don’t call on a Wednesday. Don’t call in the middle of the work day because they will tell you based on your current height and weight whether they can operate on you and they won’t be able to operate on me.”

The podcast episode was not the first time Kailyn expressed her desire to alter her body with a cosmetic procedure after she gave birth to her twins, Valley and Verse, with boyfriend Elijah Scott in November 2023.

In December 2023, Kailyn told fans that she planned to “immediately” get a “boob job” after giving birth.

Meanwhile, Kailyn also opened up about wanting to take weight loss medication in order to lose weight after she gave birth. “I’m scared. I’m ready for 2024 ’cause I need to get Ozempic shots or something,” she said during a January episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast while discussing how hard it is to lose weight as an adult.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

She then said that her past plastic surgery was the “best decision [she] ever made,” though admitted it was the “worst decision” to not wait to have the procedures done until she “was done having kids.”

Back in 2016, Kailyn underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift and a tummy tuck after she gave birth to her second son, Lincoln Marroquin, in 2013. She went on to welcome her third child, son Lux, in August 2017, one year after her procedures. The former TV personality eventually gave birth to sons Creed in 2020 and Rio in 2022 before welcoming the twins.