Growing up in the limelight. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry changed a lot since her first appearance on 16 and Pregnant. While navigating parenthood and new relationships, the TV personality underwent a plastic surgery transformation.

In 2016, Kailyn got an entire body makeover and fans were curious to learn all about the cosmetic procedures she opted to try. From lip injections to her famous Brazilian butt lift, the MTV alum worked hard to feel her best — and she’s been surprisingly candid about it, too. After giving birth to twins in November 2023, Kail opened up about her future plastic surgery plans during an Instagram Q&A, saying she’s “immediately getting a boob job.”