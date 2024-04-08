Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her 4 Oldest Sons Enjoying Their 2024 Spring Break in New Photos

With three babies at home, ​Teen Mom‘s Kailyn Lowry treated her four oldest sons to a spring break trip. The boys got to play together, bond and spend time with their mom while enjoying water slides and time on the beach.

Kailyn, 32, didn’t reveal where they went but shared a video of their passports before flying out. She didn’t appear to have brought son Rio, 17 months, and twins Verse and Valley, 5 months, as fans speculated they were at home with their dad, Kailyn’s boyfriend Elijah Scott.

That meant Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, and Romello, 3, had their first major vacation in quite some time, after their mom has been so busy with her three youngest children.