There have been plenty of juicy feuds between the Teen Mom costars through the years. Some of the stars, including Briana DeJesus, have had beef with multiple cast members. The Florida native has been linked to drama with Mackenzie McKee, Ashley Jones, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer.

Why Did Briana DeJesus Feud With Mackenzie McKee?

Though Briana and Mackenzie will reunite as friends on season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in March 2024, they do have a history of feuding. In 2017, four years after Teen Mom 3 was canceled after one season, Briana was cast in Teen Mom 2. However, Mackenzie claimed that she was also considered for the spot and threw shade at Briana after learning that MTV chose her instead.

“They interviewed me and Bri two months ago, but chose her,” she told Radar Online at the time. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true!’ I was confused. I think the amount of following difference is shocking. I’ve been consistent with followers. She deleted her social media once, and I helped her get her following back. And here she is on Teen Mom.”

Mackenzie then implied that Briana was chosen over her because she had children with more than one man, while Mac was “married and had three kids with the same guy.” She also stated that Briana was “not working on anything,” unlike Mackenzie.

A fan petitioned to have Briana removed from the cast, and Mackenzie “liked” a tweet about it. Briana’s only response was to share a screenshot and add, “Lmao [Mackenzie] why?”

“I don’t hate anyone. I’ve always loved this person. But I can promise she hates me,” Mac later tweeted, hinting that she had blocked Briana.

Briana did not fire back at Mackenzie at the time, and the two have seemingly put the issue behind them.

“It was surprisingly great,” Briana exclusively told In Touch in March 2024 of reuniting with Mac for Family Reunion. “I know there was a little bit of a hiccup back in the day, but we’re past that. We’re over that. I think she’s a great person. She brought so much energy to the house and it was a really good experience.”

Why Did Briana DeJesus Feud With Ashley Jones?

Briana and Ashley — as well as their moms — had a huge fight on Family Reunion season 2. Tensions were high as both of them arrived for filming, with Ashley saying she had “no words for Briana.”

Briana felt that Ashley was breaking the cast’s pact of not talking “s–t about each other.” Meanwhile, according to Ashley, the drama started when Briana said she wanted to “spit” on Kailyn, which Ashley claimed she shut down.

“So I made a comment that said, ‘Ain’t nobody spittin’ on nobody. This is going too far.’ Briana didn’t like that and so it turned into a whole f–king thing,” she explained.

Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, and Ashley’s mom, Pastor Tea, got into a heated argument over the drama during a dinner, complete with Tea yelling at Roxy, “I don’t give a f–k, bitch.” After a brief separation from each other, Ashley spit in Briana’s face. She and her mom were asked to get a hotel for the night for their “safety.”

Briana is not returning for Family Reunion season 3, although it’s unclear if she was invited back.

Why Did Briana DeJesus Feud With Kailyn Lowry?

Out of all the cast feuds, Briana’s fight with Kailyn is one of the most infamous. It all began when Briana started dating Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017. The two Teen Mom stars took shots at each other on Twitter throughout the two months Javi and Briana were dating. The feud continued even after the couple called it quits, as they kept talking about each other on social media and podcasts.

Finally, the feud took a legal turn in 2021. Briana claimed that Kailyn didn’t show up in an episode of Teen Mom 2 because she didn’t “want to film about breaking and entering into [her ex] Chris [Lopez’s] momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair.” Kailyn then filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

“Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously,” her assistant told In Touch in a July 2021 statement. “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in court. She is hopeful for a quick resolution of this matter so this feud can finally be put to rest.”

A judge later ruled in favor of Briana and dismissed the case because her statements were true.

Though the feud quieted down after that, it picked up again in June 2023 when Kailyn allegedly had an “I love Briana” shirt made for Chris.

“Making a shirt to give to your bd on father’s day that says ‘I love briana’ is so wild to me,” Briana wrote on social media. “Another inch just grew.”

Kailyn denied making the shirt, but later revealed that her friend made it as a gift for Chris. However, Kailyn said she never gave it to him.

Why Did Briana DeJesus Feud With Leah Messer?

Leah and Briana had a disagreement during the Teen Mom 2 reunion in May 2022 and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. During the reunion, Leah claimed that Briana had a “mean girl attitude.” Briana then confronted her costar about it on The Next Chapter, telling Leah that it felt like there was “not a sisterhood with everybody.” She also said she wished they had discussed their issues in person instead of on social media, which they tried to do before The Next Chapter aired.

“When it comes to you, Leah, it’s a little forced. Some people, I can relate to more than others,” Briana said. ”We could have spoke about it. We didn’t. I remember seeing you, you gave me a hug and I left to the airport. So you wait until months later, the reunion airs and you go on this rant on social media. I feel like I can’t get close with you the way I am with everybody else.”