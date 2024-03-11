Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry revealed if her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, is in contact with the fathers of her four eldest sons after they welcomed three children together.

While participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories, one fan asked Kailyn, 31, how Elijah, 25, gets along with her other coparents. “There’s no beef but also no communication,” she explained. “Nobody really crosses paths.”

Kailyn and Elijah share twins Valley and Verse, 3 months, as well as son Rio, 15 months. In addition to her three youngest, the MTV personality also shares sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera.

Despite not having a relationship with her exes, Elijah seems to be very involved in the lives of all of her children. She has also praised him for understanding that she has to balance raising all of her kids.

“You have never made me feel like you resent me if I have obligations with my other children,” Kailyn told Elijah during a February episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “[There are] couples who are not prepared for the work and the exhaustion and the responsibility of having kids.”

After noting that a “level of resentment” can sometimes be built between couples in their situation, the former MTV personality said she was grateful that Elijah never made her feel that way.

“I hate to say it like this, but I have not been a full-time parent for years,” Kailyn continued. “Because when Chris and I had Creed, we were broken up. We weren’t together for my pregnancy with him and I think even before that was on and off.”

When she was single, Kailyn said she always had “time to myself” because there were points when all three of her exes would take the kids. “So being in a relationship again where it’s you and I are together, living together and full-time parenting, it falls on both of us. It’s been a big adjustment,” she added.

Kailyn then praised Elijah for understanding that she is not willing to “cut back on my older kids’ schedules.” The Delaware resident noted, “I don’t think the older kids’ lives should be flipped upside down because of the new babies.”

After she welcomed her twins in November 2023, Kailyn told fans that she is done having children. “They cut my tubes out,” she revealed while recovering the delivery process during a January podcast episode. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever.’”

Elijah then confirmed he was by her side for both delivery, which was done via C-section, and tube removal. “You literally came to and said, ‘I want to see my tubes,’ as they were taking the tubes out,” he said, while Kailyn confirmed she saw her tubes after the surgery was complete.