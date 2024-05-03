Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans teased that there’s a new man in her life following her split from estranged husband David Eason.

Jenelle, 32, took to TikTok on Thursday, May 3, to reveal the news in a video, which began with her lip-synching along to “I Like the Way You Kiss Me” by Artemas. While she initially began the clip alone, it quickly cut to her holding a man’s arm as they sat in a car. Despite hinting that she’s dating someone new, Jenelle did not reveal her boyfriend’s face.

“Just living my best life,” the former reality star captioned the clip.

The mother of three soft launched her new boyfriend just two months after she filed for a legal separation from David, 35, in late February. In her legal separation filing, Jenelle claimed that she and David officially ended their romantic relationship on February 16. Additionally, she cited his “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the reasons they called it quits.

“Through the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” she stated in the court paperwork.

Meanwhile, Jenelle broke her silence on their split by posting a video of herself dancing to a remix of Lady Gaga’s song “Applause” in March. The North Carolina native clapped along to the beat of the song as text on the screen read, “Can I get some appreciation?” Jenelle then took a bow before more text stated, “I filed for separation.”

Not only did the text on the clip make her thoughts clear, but Jenelle hinted she’s ready to move on by captioning the clip, “New Chapter Unlocked.”

The former couple started dating in September 2015 after they matched on Tinder. She gave birth to their daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, in January 2017, and the pair went on to tie the knot later that year in September 2017.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/TikTok

Jenelle and David experienced many highs and lows in their relationship, and made headlines when her eldest son, Jace Evans, accused his stepfather of abuse following several runaway attempts.

While the reality star initially denied Jace’s claims against David, he was reportedly hit with a felony assault by strangulation charge when he went to court in January.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court clerk previously confirmed to In Touch. The status of the case is currently unknown.

After the couple lost custody of Jace, 14, to Child Protective Services (CPS), Jenelle told her fans that CPS dropped the case against her and David in February. “I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” she revealed to her followers in a TikTok clip. “All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”