Making a return to TV? Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans was spotted with her former costar Briana DeJesus just months after announcing her split from her estranged husband, David Eason.

Jenelle, 32, and Briana, 29, were seen hanging out in Briana’s home state of Florida on Wednesday, May 1, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The meeting ignited rumors of Jenelle’s return to the Teen Mom franchise, as Briana and her costars are currently filming the next season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. During the casual meet-up, the North Carolina native wore a pink tank top and denim shorts while Briana opted for an oversized white button-up with black shorts.

Jenelle is seemingly leaning on her old costar for support as she works through her messy split from her estranged husband. The Teen Mom alum filed for a legal separation from David, 35, in a North Carolina court on February 26, claiming they officially separated as of February 16. Jenelle cited David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the reason behind their split.

The 16 & Pregnant alum later accused David of forcing her to go through North Carolina’s lengthy separation process instead of “allowing” her to file for divorce.

“I would’ve skipped straight to a divorce, but I couldn’t. In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year,” she explained in a TikTok Q&A with fans on March 6. When a North Carolina-based follower told the MTV personality that she and her former spouse were able to divorce after only a month of separation, Jenelle responded, “He won’t allow that.”

Janelle and David tied the knot in September 2017. A year later, David was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after making homophobic and transphobic remarks on Twitter.

Jenelle continued to film the show in various locations like cars or while in town but could not film at her home due to David being present. Jenelle was later let go from the network after David shot and killed her French bulldog in April 2019 after claiming it nipped at their daughter, Ensley.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement in May 2019. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”