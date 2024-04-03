Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans’ estranged husband, David Eason, was served a domestic protective order one month after she filed for a legal separation.

David, 35, was served by local sheriff’s deputies on two separate North Carolina cases filed against him by Jenelle, 32, on Tuesday, April 2. The former reality star was approached by officials while living on the former couple’s boat, according to photos and a video obtained by The U.S. Sun.

“David was served with Jenelle’s complaint for separation, as well as a complaint for a domestic violence protective order,” a source close to the situation told the outlet, adding that Jenelle previously asked for an emergency protective order.

Her initial request was reportedly denied because there is already an order of protection against David for her eldest son, Jace Evans. After she was allegedly told that another proactive order would “not be considered emergent,” the source claimed Jenelle asked for a hearing to be granted a civil no-contact order.

The insider explained that Jenelle filed the request because David hasn’t complied with a no-contact order after Jace, 14, accused his stepfather of assault in September 2023. Following the claim, David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and was indicted on child abuse charges in January.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a court clerk confirmed to In Touch at the time of the hearing.

Additionally, Jenelle reportedly accused David of harassing her following their split. “The basis of it is David’s unwillingness to comply with certain provisions of not only that criminal, no contact order for Jace, but his harassing behavior,” the source told The U.S. Sun. “It’s called a domestic violence protective order by statute, but it’s essentially a no-contact order, and the basis of hers is due to harassing behavior.”

Soon after David was served, he took to TikTok to share his side of the situation in a video. “Jenelle tried to file a restraining order,” David told his followers in the clip shared on April 2. “She doesn’t want me to talk about her personal business. Well guess what, you made that decision for yourself.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

He concluded the video by promising to defend himself when the exes take the matter to court. “When we get to the courtroom, I’m bringing all the info, baby,” David said. “I’m bringing all the receipts, and you ain’t getting no refund.”

Jenelle and David tied the knot in 2017, and they had a tumultuous relationship leading up to their split. While filing for legal separation, Jenelle claimed in court paperwork that they officially split on February 16. The mother of three then cited David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the main reasons that led to their split.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” she stated in the paperwork.