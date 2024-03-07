Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans revealed that her estranged husband, David Eason, “won’t allow” her to file for divorce, forcing her to go through North Carolina’s lengthy separation process.

During a fan Q&A on Wednesday, March 6 via TikTok, one person questioned why she didn’t “skip the separation and just go straight for divorce.” Jenelle, 32, explained, “I would’ve skipped straight to a divorce, but I couldn’t. In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year.”

“You have to prove that you have two separate addresses. You don’t have to file it really to prove that you lived in two separate addresses for a year, but the problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave,” she explained about their home.

When a North Carolina-based fan told Jenelle that she and her husband were able to divorce after only a month of separation, Jenelle responded, “He won’t allow that.” Yet another chimed in, saying that in their case, both spouses “lied” about the length of their separation. “I wish it was that easy for me,” Jenelle responded.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/TikTok

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/TikTok

The former MTV star filed for a legal separation in a North Carolina court on February 23. Jenelle claimed in court paperwork that she and David officially separated on February 16, “with the intent that the separation be permanent.” She cited David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as reasons behind the split.

In her video, Jenelle went on to describe, “If you see each other one time, if you hook up and end up back together just for one night, it doesn’t matter. The clock restarts. They’re very particular here, which is crazy,” about how she needs to avoid David so that she can keep on track towards a divorce.

“This is where I’m at right now and the clock has begun,” she concluded.

David and Jenelle bought a North Carolina homestead known as “The Land,” in 2017. It included a main house, a she-shed, a barn and plenty of acreage where pair raised chickens and other animals and grew their own vegetables in an attempt to live off the grid.

Jenelle is currently raising her three children, sons Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and daughter Ensley, 7, whom she shares with David, at their former family home. On Monday, March 4, Jenelle shared photos posing with her kids in superhero costumes on what appeared to be her property with the caption, “#CoastalComicCon today with the kids!” David is reportedly living on his boat.

Fans were overwhelmingly supportive in the comments section of Jenelle’s video. “This was a great decision and you have many people rooting for you!” one person wrote, ​while another added, “Never been prouder. Can’t wait to watch you heal from this.”

One fan told Jenelle, “Please limit as much contact with him as you can. Be safe,” and she responded, “Definitely!” with a “100” emoji.

“That’s crazy that the law can tell you how long you have to stay ‘separated’ for before getting a divorce,” one follower commented, as Jenelle replied, “Yeahhhhh! Trust me it’s super frustrating.”

Jenelle and David married in September 2017, but their union was a tumultuous one. David was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after making homophobic and transphobic remarks on Twitter.

That left the reality star unable to film the show at her home due to David being present. During the final season she appeared, Jenelle was filmed in town, in cars having discussions with others and locations where David wasn’t present.

David shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, in April 2019, after claiming it nipped at Ensley. MTV later had enough of the couple’s drama and David’s volatility, revealing in May 2019 they let Jenelle go from the show.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement at the time, adding, “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” Jenelle stated in her separation filing.

The former couple became the subject of a Child Protective Services investigation after Jace’s third runaway attempt in October 2023, where he was later taken to a hospital with marks on his neck. CPS dropped their case against the pair on February 15, one day before their separation date.