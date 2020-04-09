Where do they stand? Cheyenne Floyd and her ex-boyfriend Matt Walker may still be dating on TV, but while speaking exclusively with In Touch, the Teen Mom OG star revealed where they stand in real life. Breakup rumors started swirling for the pair in November 2019, and now the mom hints it happened during filming.

“Matt and I’s relationship … You guys will see [that] on the show,” Cheyenne, 27, says. The first few episodes have already given fans a glimpse at what might be budding issues. Though Matt moved out to Southern California to be with the MTV mom, his apartment plans quickly fell through. After he proposed they move in together instead, his girlfriend shut that idea down — but agreed to let him stay with her until he found a place.

Chey promises TMOG will reveal exactly how things “played out after he moved to L.A.” She does give another hint about how things ended, though. The mother of one and her ex seem to be on decent terms — or, at least, they’re not at each other’s throats. “I wish him the best,” she tells In Touch.

Romance aside, the brunette beauty has other healthy relationships in her life. After a little hard work, she’s on good terms with her baby daddy, Cory Wharton, and his new girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. Though Chey previously said on the show that Ryder’s dad can “do better” than his new boo, she’s since put in the “time and effort” to make sure everyone is cool with each other. She gushed to In Touch that things are “good” between them.

“Ryder loves her,” she said. “We don’t have any problems. There’s no drama. We sit and talk s–t about Cory,” she joked. She even explained that she didn’t have any issues with the blonde beauty before, either. Instead, she was simply under the impression that Cory’s relationship was more of a fling. “I don’t regret saying [she’s his bed buddy if] it kind of [made] him have to grow up and figure out, like, if this is a relationship or if it’s not,” she said.

These days, the three are one big, happy family — and they’re all on the same page when it comes to taking care of Ryder and getting ready for Cory and Taylor’s daughter when she’s born. “Taylor comes over for family events, and [Ryder] understands that Taylor and Daddy are together and that, you know, Mommy and Ryder have a house and Daddy and Ryder have a house,” Chey said. “She definitely gets what’s going on.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.