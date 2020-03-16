It’s almost time for Teen Mom OG! The hit MTV reality TV series is set to return for another season after what felt like a long wait. Keep scrolling below for air date, start time and more info about the upcoming new season of Teen Mom OG.

When does Teen Mom OG Return?

The new season starts on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

What time does Teen Mom OG start?

The show airs on MTV at 8 p.m. EST/9 p.m. EST.

Who is returning for Teen Mom OG?

OG stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Baltierra are all set to return, plus Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee are also returning.

Maci Bookout

This season, fans will learn about the 28-year-old’s mission to use her platform as a reality TV star to “help a lot of young women.” In a clip an upcoming episode, she is seen walking in to meet with local officials to ask them to co-sponsor a resolution to declare September as PCOS Awareness Month.

Catelynn Baltierra

Fans will get to witness the moment Catelynn, 28, gave birth to her third child with husband Tyler Baltierra. In a clip, the family can be seen rushing into the car on their way to the hospital with their daughter Nova to welcome little Vaeda into the world. The couple is also on way better terms this season, and they filmed their very intimate wedding vow renewal ceremony.

Amber Portwood

Her story line will reveal behind-the-scenes details about her July 2019 arrest on domestic battery charges after an alleged incident with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon. As In Touch previously reported, Amber, 29, entered a plea deal in October 2019. She received a felony charge and one year of probation. If she stays out of trouble for the probation period, her felony charge will be lowered to a misdemeanor.

Cheyenne Floyd

Fans will get all of the behind-the-scenes details about the moments leading up to Chey’s baby daddy, Cory Wharton, announcing that he is expecting baby No. 2 with his current girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge.

Mackenzie McKee

The former Teen Mom 3 star’s second season as an OG will be a difficult one. The 25-year-old’s family suffered the devastating loss of her mom, Angie Douthit, in December 2019, and cameras will document the moments leading up to when they said goodbye.