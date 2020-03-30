They might seem like they’ve got a “perfect” coparenting relationship, but Cheyenne Floyd says her partnership with baby daddy Cory Wharton “takes a lot of work.” While chatting exclusively with In Touch about the current season of Teen Mom OG, she got real about what their relationship is like. Apparently, the conversations we’ve seen so far when it comes to their teamwork on the show is only the tip of the iceberg.

“I think with coparenting, you have to have a strong communication with the person that you’re dealing with, and you have to have forgiveness,” Cheyenne, 27, tells In Touch. “Putting your pride aside is definitely a big thing, and to just remember that the goal is … for Ryder to grow up in an environment where no, her parents aren’t together, but in a sense they work together for her.”

Now, that partnership also includes Taylor Selfridge, Cory’s girlfriend and the mom of Ryder’s future little sibling. “We do things as a family all the time,” Chey dishes. “Taylor comes over for family events, and [Ryder] understands that Taylor and Daddy are together and that, you know, Mommy and Ryder have a house and Daddy and Ryder have a house. … She definitely gets what’s going on.”

It is complicated, though, especially because “coparenting takes work, and you have to work it like you’re in a relationship, almost.” For Cory and the MTV mom, their dynamic is complicated by the fact that they were never actually in a romantic relationship to start with — which can be a boon rather than a barrier. “It took out a lot of that emotion that I think some people have trouble with,” the Are You The One alum explains.

The mom wants fans to know that, even when it looks like things are going smoothly on the show, there’s a lot of effort they’re putting in behind the scenes. “Corey and I always try to tell people, like, what you guys see … It looks a certain way, but, you know, this actually takes a lot of work, and it does take a lot of talking. We talk a lot. But at the same time, we talked a lot because we had to get to know each other and learn how to parent with each other.”

Ultimately, their secret always comes down to just one thing: Keep Ryder in mind at all times. “If you put in the work and you remember what the goal is, I feel like you can get to a good place.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.