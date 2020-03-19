Cheyenne Floyd Spills the Tea on This Season of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Plus More on ‘Teen Mom Time’
A lot happened this week in the Teen Mom world! As the coronavirus outbreak sent many indoors, stars Cory Wharton and Leah Messer opened up about what they’re doing to protect their kids. Jenelle Evans also made headlines when she refused to deny a romantic reunion with estranged husband David Eason. With the new Teen Mom OG season starting, Mackenzie Edwards also gave fans a hint about what they could expect. And in a special exclusive interview with In Touch, Cheyenne Floyd spilled all the tea about this new season. Listen to “Teen Mom Time” above for the full interview!