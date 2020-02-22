Leah Messer Gets Mom-Shamed, Kailyn Lowry Teases Baby No. 4’s Name and More on ‘Teen Mom Time’
This week in Teen Mom news, mom-shamers came out in full effect when Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer posted a photo of her daughter, Aleeah, in cheer hair and makeup. Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry also hinted at some possible names for baby No. 4 — and baby daddy Chris Lopez even low-key gave her a rare compliment on social media. And the moment fans have all been waiting for! MTV announced Teen Mom OG is coming back on March 17, and we’re breaking down all of the biggest moments in the trailer. Plus, we discuss rumors that TM2 alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason may be back together. Listen ‘Teen Mom Time’ above for an update on Jenelle and David’s relationship.