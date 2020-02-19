Hot and cold! Chris Lopez may have turned the charm back on with Kailyn Lowry as he seemingly paid her a compliment over Instagram. After inviting fans to ask him questions on his Story on Tuesday, February 18, the soon-to-be father of two received one wondering why son Lux is “so damn cute.” In a since-deleted post, he took the opportunity to give credit where credit is due to the Teen Mom 2 star.

“Probably because his momma, LOL,” Chris wrote on the social media site. However, he wasn’t about to let Kailyn, 27, have all of the responsibility for the 2-year-old’s good looks — especially when she insists that their son is pretty much his “twin.” Sharing an old photo of himself, he added, “And a lil bit ’cause of that kid right there.”

The compliment comes amid plenty of shade that the parents have been tossing each other’s way in recent weeks. Despite expecting their second child together, Kail and Chris don’t necessarily appear to be on good terms. On Friday, February 14, the MTV mama seemingly called out her ex for not stepping up to the plate to help care for their son. That same weekend, he retaliated with pettiness over toddler Lux’s last name.

“Imagine not doing s–t for your child [and] getting their name tattooed on your face in 2020,” the soon-to-be mom of four wrote in one tweet. “Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child [and] I couldn’t see him for whatever reason, I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever,” she added in another. In a third, she continued, “And y’all [haters] … are right. This was my fault [because] I had a child [with] this man. So congrats.”

In an Instagram Story, the father posted a video of their son calling himself Lux Lopez instead of Lux Lowry, the little boy’s legal name after a judge granted Kail permission to change it in April 2018. Chris, who contestant the name change after his ex first filed it in 2017, captioned the clip, “It’s not about what it says on a piece of paper. It’s about these moments right here. It’s in his blood. LopezBoys4L.” At the bottom of the Story, he added, “You heard him, LOL. Yeaaahh.”