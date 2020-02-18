It’s here. A trailer for the new season of Teen Mom OG was released on Tuesday, February 18, and it looks like there are a lot of new adventures in store for the show’s current stars — Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee. What can we expect of each of the moms on the next season of the MTV series?

MTV

Catelynn Lowell

It doesn’t seem like there’s much drama awaiting Cate, 27, next season. The trailer shows that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, traveled to Maui, Hawaii, at some point, which is pretty exciting.

MTV

Even more intriguing is the ad sort of makes it look like they did a recommitment ceremony while they were there. Plus, peep that quick peek at their newest little girl, Vaeda!

Cheyenne Floyd

MTV

Cheyenne, 27, has plans to start an event planning company. The trailer features her stating that intention and seems to show her pointing things out an event. Did she fulfill her dream?

Maci Bookout

MTV

Maci, 28, is shown speaking on the radio and hugging her husband, Taylor McKinney. She says she could “help a lot of young women,” and Taylor, 30, says to her at one point, “I’m so proud of you.” Is Maci making moves?

Mackenzie McKee

MTV

Mackenzie, 25, seems to have a lot going on during the next season of Teen Mom. She says, “I want this divorce” at the beginning of the promo, which is probably in reference to her announcement that she and husband Josh McKee split up back in August 2019.

However, there’s also a quick flash of what looks like Josh’s proposal to Mackenzie to get engaged to her again, which happened in October 2019. So fans can likely expect to see that play out on the reality TV show.

MTV

Finally, Mackenzie says she wants to get back into the cheer industry in the trailer, too. We can probably also expect to see more of her mom Angie Douthit‘s health struggle before she passed away on December 9.

Amber Portwood

MTV

Last but not least, we have Amber, 29. It doesn’t seem like the show is going to shy away from her legal troubles, and the trailer even shows her walking into a government building, possibly to face her domestic battery charges. “Don’t f–kin’ play with me,” she declares during the promo.

Are you excited for the new season of Teen Mom? The Teen Mom OG premiere airs on MTV on Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET.