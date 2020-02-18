Mom-shamers are not here for Leah Messer‘s daughter wearing her competitive cheer uniform. After the proud mom of three showed off Aleeah’s look on Instagram on Monday, February 17, haters came out of the woodwork to criticize the 10-year-old’s style and clothing.

“I’m sorry she’s in so much makeup and such a short skirt,” one wrote in the comments of the Teen Mom 2 star’s post. “Yikes, mama. You’re gonna have a repeat of the past. Make sure to teach her morals and not just how to apply fake lashes. Such potential, but teetering on the side of err.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Others chimed in with similar criticisms. “Beautiful, but why so much makeup? She looks like she’s 17,” a fan wrote. “Is it just me or is her skirt way too short??” a second added. “She looks too grown up,” a third chimed in. “OMG.”

Not everyone was judging Leah, 27, for her parenting choices, though. Some of her followers had her back — and they were quick to point out that Aleeah’s teammates were all wearing the same uniforms and just as much makeup as she was. “That’s a cheer set, and that’s a leotard underneath,” one wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for modesty. But this is appropriate wear for this sport.”

Another added, “Yikes! You can’t even post a picture of your BEAUTIFUL daughter without being criticized and ridiculed. I can’t believe what people are insinuating because of her cheer uniform and makeup requirements for the team. Keyboard courage. It looks like she’s having a great time! You’re awesome for providing a team outlet for her! I hope she crushes all the competitions this year! ❤️”

This isn’t the first time the MTV mama has been criticized by those who thought her daughter looked too mature for her age. After the 10-year-old donned an Ariana Grande costume for Halloween in October 2019, some wrote that she “looked 15,” even admitting that they initially confused the preteen with her 27-year-old mom. But Leah doesn’t seem to be bothered by the backlash. Instead of dignifying it with a response, she’s simply left the haters on read and continued to support her daughter.

“I’m so grateful Aleeah has coaches in her life that continue to support her dreams and reaching her fullest potential!” she captioned the photo. “We love our @famous_superstars10 family! ♥️”