We love watching Adam and Danielle Busby get into all kinds of shenanigans with their family on TLC‘s OutDaughtered — but fans are often left wondering where the loving duo takes care of their all-girl quintuplets and eldest daughter, Blayke Louise. It turns out, the beloved reality TV clan is based in Houston, Texas.

Where Do Danielle and Adam Busby Live?

The couple – who are originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana – opened up about their move to the Lone Star State in a 2014 blog post

“Shortly after we were married, we moved off to the big city of Houston, Texas,” they wrote of the place where they had dreamed of planting their roots.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

Unfortunately, the Busbys have gone through a troublesome journey with their home. In December 2018, they revealed in a YouTube vlog they had temporarily moved out while dealing with some house “issues.” A June 2019 episode of the show revealed Adam and Danielle discovered the “whole upstairs [seemed] to be covered with mold” after daughter Ava got sick. In September 2019, the family exclusively told In Touch they weren’t “sure yet what the future holds with [their] living situation.”

Renovations were finally underway in 2020, and Danielle took fans on a mini-tour through their place on June 22, 2020. The mom of six walked her followers through her kitchen and mudroom, which included the new cubbies for all six little girls. The following day, her husband showed off more of the work-in-progress as well as the new landscaping in the backyard.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

“OK, kitchen remodel is still underway, and it’s a hot mess still in this kitchen, but look at my island! Look at the detail! So stinking cute,” Danielle gushed. Showing off the mudroom, she added, “This was one of my most exciting parts of this remodel.”

How Many Children Do Danielle and Adam Busby Have?

Adam and Danielle welcomed their five girls — Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate — in April 2015 and Blayke in April 2011.

“At the very beginning when we first got them all home, that was very hard,” Adam told People in 2016. “I mean, just keeping up with the feedings every three hours — I remember so many times where I would be laying in bed feeding a baby in the middle of the night and I would be woken up by the sound of a bottle hitting the floor because I just completely fell asleep and dropped the baby’s bottle. You’re just running on empty, on no sleep, all the time. It’s just crazy.”

Added Danielle, “We had struggled so much and yet here we were, having five kids at the same time. It was a very scary but amazing experience.”

When Does ‘OutDaughtered’ Air?

Fans can catch up with the Busby family when season 10 of OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.