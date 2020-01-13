When Kailyn Lowry found a mom-shamer in her Twitter mentions, she didn’t hold back. On Sunday, January 12, the Teen Mom 2 star found herself facing off against a fan judging her over the fact that Lux hasn’t been potty trained yet. When the commenter saw a video of the toddler dancing around in just a diaper, they called Kail out. Defending herself — and, more importantly, her son — she clapped right back.

“I think you are one heck of a [mom], Kail, but really????” the Twitter user wrote. “Lux needs to be out of diapers.” Before the MTV star herself stepped in, other fans tried to come to her defense. “He’s 2?! Why does he need to be out of them?” one argued. “He’s so advanced — I just think he looks ready. But out of all the girls, Kail and Chelsea [Houska] are the best moms,” the original commenter said. A third person jumped in, “Don’t say you think she’s the best mom just to cover up your mom-shaming.”

That’s when the mom of three finally spoke up. “Lux turned 2 in August,” she wrote in response to the thread. “I’m not going to rush him into something based on someone else’s standards. What works for us is waiting until he’s ready. Not when I’M ready.” And certainly not when strangers on the internet are ready.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Thankfully, the star had plenty of fans who understood where she was coming from — and had potty training stories of their own to share. “Girl, I tried potty training [three times] when my daughter was 2. Failed every time. A week after her [third] B-day, she asked to use the potty and never even needed pull-ups, zero accidents,” one wrote. “2 is still young and definitely not out of the ordinary to still be in diapers. People are ridiculous. … A child is ready when they’re ready.”

“My daughter has the same exact birthday as Lux. She’s advanced for her age but isn’t ready to potty train 100 percent. If you try to push/rush it, that makes them not want to do it! Patience is key!” a second added. “My first daughter wasn’t fully potty trained until she was 4. … She was too scared to go No. 2 on the potty until then,” agreed a third. “You’re absolutely right to let him do it at HIS time and no one else’s.”