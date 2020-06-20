Putting them in their place! Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska defended her daughter Aubree’s braces in a rare clapback on Instagram.

The 28-year-old shared a new photo of Aubree, 10, showing off the preteen’s braces as she smiled for the camera, which caused a debate from fans in the comments about whether Aubree was too young for braces. “I had my braces on in 6th grade until 8th grade, got them put back on in 12th grade and now my top teeth have moved, I refuse to get my 10-year-old braces yet,” one fan commented. “OK! You don’t have to!” Chelsea responded.

Another fan expressed concern that it was too soon for Aubree to have braces. “Since she’s so young, will she need braces again later or do you trust that she will do OK? I took my son to an orthodontist and they recommended I wait another year or so. I know your father is a dentist so he probably gave you advice, just wondering,” the fan wrote. In a less sassy response, Chelsea commented, “She’s lost all of her baby teeth, so they will be good!”

Judging by the South Dakota native’s social feed, Aubree has been wearing her braces since February and other fans didn’t see an issue with Chelsea’s decision to get Aubree braces. “Do y’all remember what Chelsea’s dad does for a living? Oh ya, and it’s HER CHILD. #unwantedadvice #internetparents,” one follower wrote.

The MTV star has been keeping fans updated on her life via social media since the season 9 finale of Teen Mom 2. Fans watched as Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, made the decision to buy land to build a house in a more rural part of South Dakota in order for more privacy and safety. Since filming ended, the couple moved forward with their plans and Cole, 32, has been sharing videos of his home improvement projects during the building process. On April 30, he shared a photo of himself changing the outdoor light fixtures and on May 16, he shared a time-lapse video of himself “upgrading” their laundry room with some wallpaper.

Chelsea is a mom to three kids — she shares Aubree with ex Adam Lind, and she and Cole share 3-year-old son Watson and 22-month-old daughter Layne together. On top of their home building process, Chelsea has been keeping the kids busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Crafting the days away,” she captioned a photo of her three kids painting in April.