She needs the haters to take several seats. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell got ahead of parent-shamers in the caption of a photo she shared showing off daughter Nova‘s beautiful new hair after a trip to the salon. “Thank you so much @stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for making Novas rainbow hair come true!!!” the reality star wrote, before adding, “(Calm down y’all it’s not her hair that’s dyed). We added some colored hair 🌈.”

Sure enough, peeking through 5-year-old Nova’s blonde locks there are a few strands of brightly colored hair, and honestly, we’re jealous. She can totally rock the look, that’s for sure!

Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

Teen Mom fans loved Nova’s new ‘do and applauded the reality star mama in the comments. ” I would dream of having a pink or purple strand of color in my hair like this as a little girl,” one person wrote. “Hell, this makes me wanna do it to myself now.” Another added, “Absolutely beautiful, Nova!”

Generally, Cate’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, is the one who goes after haters and trolls on social media. For instance, he took on a Twitter troll back in July when they said he was “trash” for placing his first child, Carly, up for adoption.

The random Twitter user called both Tyler and his wife the insult for “giving [their] child up” on July 15, and the reality TV dad responded, “If PLACING my innocent daughter into an adoption plan at 16 with a couple who cannot have biological children makes me trash, then you might as well send me to the d–n dump so I can put a throne on top and call it home!” He also added the hashtag “#NoShame.”

But Catelynn is not completely above calling out hate online, even if she doesn’t always do so as directly as her spouse. In December 2019, she shared an image of someone standing in the rain with the quote, “Judge me when you are perfect.” All she added for a caption were the “100” and “praying” emoji, but the message was loud and clear all the same.

Do you think it’s smart of Cate to get ahead of hate from parent-shamers before they can even come for her in the first place?