The 23-year-old swooned over her “Christmas cuties” posing in front of their brightly-lit fir at home via Instagram on Friday, December 18. Mackenzie and her husband, Ryan Edwards, share children Jagger, 2, and Stella, 11 months, and Mackenzie has a son, Hudson, from a past relationship. Ryan is also the proud father of son Bentley, 12, shared with his ex-fiancée, Maci Bookout McKinney.

Mackenzie recently took to Instagram to unveil her new look with glasses after visiting the eye doctor for her astigmatism. The MTV alum has been feeling like a new woman with her trendy new specs worn amid her weight loss journey.

Back in March, the reality star said it had been “such a struggle” to stay on her grind, but she was committed to seeing results. Mackenzie was eating “whole foods” that were mostly “low-carb” while doing some “intermittent fasting.” All of which gave her a boost of confidence after the birth of Stella in January 2020.

The Tennessee native previously discussed the constant backlash she faces on social media and noted she tried not to let any of the rude comments get under her skin. “To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” she wrote in January. “I really can’t ever win. I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while pregnant.”

Mackenzie also passionately defended her longtime love in November after one social media user claimed Ryan, 32, has “problems” when she shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling with Jagger. “Don’t we all have problems? Or are you one of the rare few that don’t have any,” the TMOG personality fired back in the comments.

The pair exchanged their vows at a church ceremony in November 2017 after secretly getting married before Ryan headed to rehab in May of that year.

