Weighing in? Teen Mom OG alum Maci McKinney (née Bookout) shared a cryptic message just hours after news broke that her ex Ryan Edwards was arrested and charged with stalking.

“If you absolutely must talk about them, talk about them to God; make it a matter of prayer,” Maci, 31, shared via Instagram on Thursday, March 2. She captioned the quote with three praying hands emoji.

The reality star’s subtle remarks were shared just one day after her ex-fiancé – with whom she shares 14-year-old Bentley – was arrested and charged with stalking and violation of a protective order.

Ryan was taken into custody by Hamilton County Sheriff’s on Wednesday, March 1, In Touch previously confirmed. He was released on bond the following day.

The Tennessee native has had a rocky year so far as he was previously arrested and charged with violating a protective order against his wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) on February 10. Ryan was taken into custody at his place of employment when law enforcement discovered he was in possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, In Touch confirmed.

After weeks of cheating accusations against Mackenzie, the former reality star – who shares children Jagger and Stella with her husband – filed for divorce on Monday, February 27. At the time of filing, both a restraining order and temporary custody were granted to her.

While the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star is turning to God amid the turmoil, she previously shared a seemingly pointed message about “narcissistic abuse.”

“Trauma that narcissistic abuse causes that not a lot of people talk about,” a video shared via Maci’s Instagram Story on February 10 began. “When you’re chronically exposed to narcissistic abuse, your nervous system has learned to stay in fight or flight mode or survival mode. Meaning you’re highly anxious all the time.”

The voiceover continued, “When you heal, a humongous part of it is teaching your nervous system how to shift down, down regulate into its calmer state, or rest and digest system.”

Maci and Ryan – who welcomed their son while filming 16 & Pregnant – sat down for the first time in years to discuss their coparenting relationship during a February 2023 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion The Aftermath.

“Ryan, there’s a part of Bentley that is hurting,” Maci said at the time. “He loves you so much, and there is only one person that can help that hurt. And it’s you. He wants a relationship with you more than anything else.”

At the time, the MTV alum committed to rebuilding the relationship with his eldest child despite claiming that they “[don’t] even have a real relationship anymore.”