A pointed message? Teen Mom OG alum Maci Bookout McKinney shared a cryptic message about “narcissistic abuse,” which was seemingly directed toward ex Ryan Edwards following his claims that wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) cheated.

“Trauma that narcissistic abuse causes that not a lot of people talk about,” a video shared via Maci’s Instagram Story on Friday, February 10, began. “When you’re chronically exposed to narcissistic abuse, your nervous system has learned to stay in fight or flight mode or survival mode. Meaning you’re highly anxious all the time.”

The voiceover continued, “You’re hypervigilant, you hear every single sound, and you’re very sensitive to people’s energies and different things like that in your environment. When you heal, a humongous part of it is teaching your nervous system how to shift down, down regulate into its calmer state, or rest and digest system.”

Maci’s post was shared hours after Ryan, 35, posted a scathing message via Instagram accusing his wife of adultery.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one,” the Tennessee native captioned a photo of a scantily clad woman who appeared to be Mackenzie, 26. “They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Two weeks prior, Ryan hinted that he was considering filing for divorce after an apparent separate cheating situation.

“I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” a quote shared by the former MTV star on January 29 read. That same day, Ryan commented on a photo of the couple shared by Mackenzie in July 2022. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic],” he wrote in a since-deleted comment.

Maci – who shares 14-year-old Bentley with her high school boyfriend – had a rocky relationship with Ryan and his parents for years, before it came to a head during a Teen Mom OG reunion in April 2021.

“I still have zero relationship with Ryan whatsoever,” the I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof author told In Touch in September 2022, adding that her relationship with his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, is “cordial.”

“I think for now that’s the best spot for it to be and probably the healthiest,” she added. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get closer again or it won’t get stronger again in the future.”